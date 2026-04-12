Nato to help ‘clean out’ Strait of Hormuz- Trump

Trump says that Nato has offered to help “clean out” the Strait of Hormuz, in comments made to Fox News shortly after he announced plans to blockade the key shipping lane.

He says the US was “very disappointed with Nato”, but that “now they want to come and they want to help with the strait”.

“It won’t take long to clean it out, so we’re gonna clean out the strait”, he tells the outlet, adding that he thinks it will be free to use again “in not too long a distance”.

He also says that the US is bringing in minesweepers, and that the UK – a member of Nato – will too. “I understand the UK and a couple of other countries are sending minesweepers”, he tells the outlet.