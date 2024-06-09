NAWA CONCLUDES KEY CAMPAIGN VISIT TO TÜRKİYE

Deputy Commissioner of Police and Africa’s candidate for INTERPOL Secretary General, Mubita Nawa, has concluded his significant campaign visit to Türkiye, marking a milestone in his journey towards this prestigious international position.

While in Türkiye, Mr. Nawa engaged in productive discussions with key officials from the Turkish government and law enforcement agencies.

Notable meetings included a session with Müslüm Aygün, Deputy Director for International Cooperation at Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Associate Prof. Mustafa Çalışkan, Deputy General Director of the Turkish National Police and 1st Degree Chief Superintendent.

“They reaffirmed the importance of international collaboration in tackling global security challenges,” he stated.

He elaborated on his vision for INTERPOL, emphasizing the need for more coherent regional policies that effectively serve all parts of the world.

A key aspect of these discussions was Türkiye’s support for his candidacy, which has been endorsed by the African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government as well as the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Mr. Nawa described these meetings as both enlightening and encouraging

“I’m grateful to Zambia’s Ambassador to Turkiye His Excellency Lt Gen (Dr) William Sikazwe (Rtd) and all his staff for facilitating our visit” he thanked.

Mr. Nawa’s visit highlighted the shared vision and strategic cooperation necessary to make INTERPOL a more inclusive, efficient, and impactful organization.

“My belief in the power of strategic cooperation has been reinforced,” he said.

“Together, we can make the world a safer place.”

This visit to Türkiye is a testament to Mr. Nawa’s commitment to his campaign and his dedication to enhancing global security through international collaboration.

He looks forward to continuing his journey and working closely with all member states to realize this vision.

The interviews for the Secretary General of the global police organisation are scheduled for June 25 2024, in Lyon, France.

Issued by the Public Relations Unit

Zambia Police Service

June 8, 2024