MADAM NAWAKWI OUGHT TO KNOW THAT THERE IS A BETTER WAY TO CHALLENGE LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES , NOT USING UNCIVILIZED LANGUAGE AGAINST INNOCENT CITIZENS
By Mark Simuuwe
It is sad that Madam Edith Nawakwi has decided to use unpalatable language against President Hakainde Hichilema as a way of resolving her personal matter with law enforcement agencies , instead of using the court as she has done before .
It is this kind of talk which puts her in bad standing with other citizens. You cannot win sympathy by insulting others .
In a video circulating on social media , Ms Nawakwi sent scathing attacks at HH stating that ,she is “, not Hakainde’s cow to be kept in a kraal by stopping me from travelling out of the country”.
If she is pronounced a flight risk , she has to resolve that with law enforcement agencies without dragging the name of the President into disrepute.
This is a straightforward matter which can be handled by the courts of law , not through insults .
Instead of insulting the persona of the President to paint a picture that the President is the one issuing instructions, let her use legal means to settle her scores .
Crying out to the public is not the answer ; the answer lies in herself .It is her own mouth which landed her in problems .
Remedies are there for her to challenge the decision of enforcement egencies by way of litigation , than abusing each other outside the court .
Many of us know that she is in court on a matter she started herself and when things don’t go well , she must must not blame others.
The rule on flight risks, assuming it is relied upon , is a matter of law and simply requires an application to court to seek and order , which order can be granted if unchallenged.
It should also be noted that desparaging remarks would only degenerate the situation and drag in people not involved.
I recall , when the PF were in leadership , Madam Nawakwi was very active with court matters ; in the same manner , it would be important that she does not abandon the court process .
For some unknown reason Ms. Nawakwi appears to have unparalleled hate for President HH.
Interesting to note first what she’s not to HH7. Ati am not his “cow”. Just look at the heifer and think, this woman must be a nut!
Ms. Nawakwi takes every opportunity available to vilify President HH. Sometimes, she creates such opportunities.
It would be interesting to know what drives her to such incomprehensible lengths to demean the President.
Clearly the animosity is deep rooted and all consuming to the extent she appears like she has taken leave of her senses. Listening to the video clip and the intensity of her anger makes you wonder, just what is going on with her?
By the way, in some respect, we are all cattle in the President’s kraal and he is the herdsman . Otherwise, why didn’t Ms. Nawakwi just walk away to wherever she wanted to go?