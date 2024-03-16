MADAM NAWAKWI OUGHT TO KNOW THAT THERE IS A BETTER WAY TO CHALLENGE LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES , NOT USING UNCIVILIZED LANGUAGE AGAINST INNOCENT CITIZENS

By Mark Simuuwe

It is sad that Madam Edith Nawakwi has decided to use unpalatable language against President Hakainde Hichilema as a way of resolving her personal matter with law enforcement agencies , instead of using the court as she has done before .

It is this kind of talk which puts her in bad standing with other citizens. You cannot win sympathy by insulting others .

In a video circulating on social media , Ms Nawakwi sent scathing attacks at HH stating that ,she is “, not Hakainde’s cow to be kept in a kraal by stopping me from travelling out of the country”.

If she is pronounced a flight risk , she has to resolve that with law enforcement agencies without dragging the name of the President into disrepute.

This is a straightforward matter which can be handled by the courts of law , not through insults .

Instead of insulting the persona of the President to paint a picture that the President is the one issuing instructions, let her use legal means to settle her scores .

Crying out to the public is not the answer ; the answer lies in herself .It is her own mouth which landed her in problems .

Remedies are there for her to challenge the decision of enforcement egencies by way of litigation , than abusing each other outside the court .

Many of us know that she is in court on a matter she started herself and when things don’t go well , she must must not blame others.

The rule on flight risks, assuming it is relied upon , is a matter of law and simply requires an application to court to seek and order , which order can be granted if unchallenged.

It should also be noted that desparaging remarks would only degenerate the situation and drag in people not involved.

I recall , when the PF were in leadership , Madam Nawakwi was very active with court matters ; in the same manner , it would be important that she does not abandon the court process .