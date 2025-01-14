Nawakwi sick to stand trial

TRIAL failed to take off yesterday at the Lusaka magistrate court in a matter, Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president, Edith Nawakwi allegedly abducted and threatened to kill Pheluna and Milton Hatembo by chopping off their heads if they revealed what she had discussed with them.

When the matter came up for continuation of trial, the court heard that Nawakwi was unwell and admitted at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) hence unable to attend court proceedings.

And her lawyer, Tresford Chali informed resident magistrate, Amy Masoja that her client was unable to attend court because she was admitted over the weekend at Forest Park Specialized Hospital and later taken to UTH.

“Our instructions are that the accused is admitted in the University Teaching Hospital and therefore unable to be before this court this morning. Our further instructions are that she was admitted last night, having been earlier admitted at Forest Park over the weekend.”

“And that being the case, we were not able to get medical admittance report having been admitted yesterday. we shall endeavour to get the document from UTH,” Chali submitted.

The State reluctantly did not object to the application to have the matter adjourned.

Nawakwi, 63, also a farmer is charged with four counts of threatening violence contrary to section 90 (a) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 and Kidnapping or abducting with intent to confine person Contrary to Section 256 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that between August 31, 2021 and September 1, 2022, while acting with others unknown, with intent to cause injury or alarm, threatened to kill Milton Hatembo and Pheluna Hatembo to which she said, “I will kill you by chopping your head if you tell anyone whatever I discuss”.

It is also alleged that between the same dates, Nawakwi, jointly and while acting with unknown others, abducted the Hatembos from Choma to Lusaka with intent to cause them to be secretly and wrongly confined against their wishes.

The matter has been adjourned to February 17, 2025 for continuation of trial and atleast the accused should produce a sick note.

Kalemba January 14, 2024