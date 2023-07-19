NDC SG JOINS UPND CITING CREDIBLE LEADERS AND NATIONAL RECONCILIATION

July 18th, 2023

LUSAKA – Paul Mbulo, secretary general of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has formally defected and joined the governing United Party for National Development (UPND), in a monumental decision that has rocked Zambia’s political landscape.



Speaking to a crowd this morning at the UPND headquarters, Mbulo cited the UPND’s reputable leadership and dedication to reunifying the country as the motivating factor behind his choice.



Mbulo’s decision was influenced by a number of important reasons, including the UPND’s emphasis on equitable development as well as the impressive K28.3 million Community Development Fund, which has been doubled and distributed equally to all constituencies.

This equitable resource allocation makes sure that every community and area in Zambia experiences its fair share of growth, promoting cohesion and advancement.



Dr. Mbulo also reaffirmed his unwavering support for President Hichilema’s bold free education initiative, which has boosted enrollment in schools around the country.



The huge response to the policy is interpreted as proof that many children were unable to attend school because of family financial struggles.



Meanwhile,Gregory Tofu Kafula, a former deputy secretary general of the MMD, who joined Mbulo in crossing party lines expressed similar views on how the UPND’s programmes have a positive impact on people’s lives.



Kafula voiced his conviction that the UPND’s New Dawn government’s ground-breaking initiatives were intended to improve the well-being of all Zambians.



UPND National Chairman, Collins Maoma, welcomed both Dr Mbulo and Mr Kafula to the party, affirming that their decision was an indication of the party’s dedication to what is best for the country.



Mr Maoma said Zambia now has a President with a clear focus on improving the lives of its citizens and fostering unity across the nation.

“The country is on the journey to development. We need every Zambian to move with President Hakainde Hichilema because he means well. We welcome you to participate in the activities of the party activities that bring development, to all people across the country because you have a man that means well”, said Mr Maoma.



Mr Paul Mbulo, the secretary general of the NDC and Mr Gregory Tofu Kafula join the UPND, giving the ruling party a huge boost and reinforcing its dedication to upholding the interests of the Zambian people.



The prospects for a more unified and prosperous Zambia are stronger than ever as the country enters a new chapter under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM