NDOLA BUS OPERATORS FIGHT RUNNING BATTLES WITH POLICE OVER REDUCED BUS FARES AS RTSA IS SET TO MEET OPERATORS THIS AFTERNOON
By Tinkerbel Mwila
Bus operators in Ndola District on the Copperbelt have fought running battles with police after they protested over the recently reduced bus fares as announced by the Road Transport and Safety Agency.
The aggrieved bus operators who have since downed tools blocked traffic at Mulungushi and Chisokone bus stations to stop any bus from leaving the stations while buses between Kitwe and Luanshya are also not loading in protest of the K7 downward adjustment on inter-mine/peri-urban routes.
Following the recent reduction of fuel pump prices by the energy regulation board which has resulted in the reduction of bus fares between K5 and K7, the bus operators are not happy with this move and are proposing a reduction of about K2.50 unlike a K5 which they say is too high.
The operators later become unruly after Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali tried to address them and started throwing stones.
And those talked to by Phoenix News are demanding that authorities allow them to maintain the current fares or have the recently announced fared reduced by a minimal amount.
And Transport Minister Frank Tayali said he has noted the concerns of the bus operators which he says will be addressed.
Meanwhile, Road Transport and Safety Agency Head-Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga says the recently announced bus fares still stand but has disclosed that the agency will engage the operators this afternoon on the forward over the bus fares.
PHOENIX NEWS
Please remind our bus operators and their drivers that Public Transport Business is a Privilege and not a right! That privilege can be withdrawn should they continue to push their lack too far.
Rioting and disturbing public peace remains a primitive approach to airing your grievances!
Present your business case first! Government is able to work out a win-win situation for you. For example, it can reduce Council fees to cushion your operations! The worst you can do is to mistreat your customers! Pay attention to Your License conditions. Don’t you know that you exist because of your customers?
Should government decide to phase you out, please don’t say government is bad!
Remember, Public Transport Business is a Privilege and not a Right!
There is need to communicate right to the grass roots so that there is buy in when decisions are being made.
Working in reverse should not be an appropriate way of negotiations. This type of disruption of much needed transportation systems is unnecessary.
Thoroughly engage with the entire transport business partners and ensue everyone is on board. Then announce these types of changes. This is disappointing.