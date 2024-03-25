Ndola Central MP Frank Tayali Has Opposed Ndola City Council’s Plan To Sell Kwacha Grounds

NDOLA Central Member of Parliament Frank Tayali has opposed Ndola City Council’s plan to sell Kwacha Grounds, a popular youth sports center, to a developer for a service station.

The follows an outcry by members of the public that the facility remains a hub for sporting activities.

Hon Frank Tayali wrote…

STAND 1346 – KWACHA GROUNDS NOT FOR SALE

My Fellow Constituents, Your voices over The Ndola City Councils’ misguided, ill intentioned and/or Contemptuous attempt to Mark Off a portion of Wanderers Club for potential sale and change of land use paving way for a private developer of a service station have been THWARTED…..As your Elected Representative, I have written The Council through the Office of The Town Clerk in not so many words to discontinue the said maneuvers to legitimize these illegalities…. Trust me when I say this matter is DEAD ON ARRIVAL and your PUBLIC INTERESTS ARE HEREBY SAFEGUARDED …..

WE , THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN