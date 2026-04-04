NDOLA CITY COUNCIL REMOVES POSTERS/ TRADITIONAL HEALERS’ ADVERTS TO ENHANCE CITY CLEANLINESS





NDOLA City Council through the Department of Public Health, has commenced the removal of unathorised posters in an effort to enhance cleanliness and improve the overall appearance of the City.





The Department is targeting posters placed on power and telecomms poles and adverts from self proclaimed traditional healers.



The exercise was conducted in Hillcrest and will progressively be extended to other parts of the City to ensure sanity.





This operation is being carried out in accordance with the Local Government Act (Street Vending and Nuisances) (Amendment) (No. 2) Regulations of 2018.





The Act mandates Councils to ensure that public spaces are not littered with unathourised posters or adverts.