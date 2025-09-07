Ndola man assaults his wife after finding ARV drugs in the house





A Ndola man has been sentenced to two years imprisonment with hard labour for assaulting his wife after he discovered hidden Antiretroviral (ARV) drugs in the house.





This is a matter in which George Mweetwa, 38, a general worker of Nkwazi Township was facing one count of unlawful wounding.





It was alleged that Mweetwa wounded his wife Racho Kunda, 33, after he found her with ARVs in their house.



When the matter came up before magistrate Peggy Banda, the court heard that on the fateful night, Mweetwa allegedly wounded his wife on her chin using a chain.





Kunda then reported the matter to Nkwazi Police but Mweetwa failed to justify his actions.



