NDOLA MAYOR CONFIRMS ACC RAIDED HIS HOME

‎

‎Ndola Mayor Jones Kalyati says his family has been traumatized after a joint team of law enforcement agencies raided his home early on Saturday morning.



‎

‎Mr. Kalyati, the Patriotic Front Ndola District Chairperson, is currently in Lusaka mourning Sixth Republican President and PF leader Edgar Chagwa Lungu



‎

‎He said a team of officers from the Anti-Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission and Police detained members of the family confined members of his family at home from 05:00 to around 11:00 hours.



‎

‎”Yes .Acc ,DEC and Police raided my home,” Mr. Kalyati told Radio Icengelo News by phone.



‎

‎”Thank God my children have finally eaten breakfast at 12:20 .The children were from 05 put (bundled)in one room .No going out.Not allowed to prepare food .No eating . My daughter was not allowed to take her Medicine.All electronic gadgets like phones ,pads ,computers,grabbed from them .All this until 11:00 hours,” he said.



‎

‎”Bane Twilabikamo abana mwilyashi lyesu.I am sure ba President wandi ba Hakainde Hichilema will be so upset to hear this . Ifyaso tabafwaya! My family is traumatized.Children traumatized,” Mr. Kalyati said.

‎

Radio Icengelo