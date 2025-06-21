NDOLA MAYOR CONFIRMS ACC RAIDED HIS HOME
Ndola Mayor Jones Kalyati says his family has been traumatized after a joint team of law enforcement agencies raided his home early on Saturday morning.
Mr. Kalyati, the Patriotic Front Ndola District Chairperson, is currently in Lusaka mourning Sixth Republican President and PF leader Edgar Chagwa Lungu
He said a team of officers from the Anti-Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission and Police detained members of the family confined members of his family at home from 05:00 to around 11:00 hours.
”Yes .Acc ,DEC and Police raided my home,” Mr. Kalyati told Radio Icengelo News by phone.
”Thank God my children have finally eaten breakfast at 12:20 .The children were from 05 put (bundled)in one room .No going out.Not allowed to prepare food .No eating . My daughter was not allowed to take her Medicine.All electronic gadgets like phones ,pads ,computers,grabbed from them .All this until 11:00 hours,” he said.
”Bane Twilabikamo abana mwilyashi lyesu.I am sure ba President wandi ba Hakainde Hichilema will be so upset to hear this . Ifyaso tabafwaya! My family is traumatized.Children traumatized,” Mr. Kalyati said.
Radio Icengelo