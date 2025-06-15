NDOLA MOURNS ECL

Patriotic Front Senior Leaders joins mourners at the party Secretariate in Ndola for the Memorial Service in Honor of the late Zambia’s Sixth Republican President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, organized by Patriotic Front Copperbelt Provincial Leadership.

Among the delegation are; Patriotic Front Vice President Hon. Given Lubinda, PF Secretary General Hon. Raphael Nakachinda, NCP President Mr Peter Chanda, Hon. Frank Ng’ambi MCC, Kabwata Grassroot Strongman Hon. Danny Bwalya Yenga MCC and Ndola City Mayor His Worship Jones Kalyati.

The Memorial Service is taking place at the party Secretariat in Ndola.

Bernard Kamba