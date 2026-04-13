Neighborhood Throws Hero’s Welcome for Artemis II Astronaut Victor Glover





Texas suburb residents didn’t wait for NASA fanfare. They rolled out the welcome wagon themselves for Artemis II pilot Victor Glover right after his crew’s historic lunar flyby and Pacific splashdown.





Kids in homemade cardboard helmets waved signs like “Next time take me with you.” Families lined the street with flags, cheers, and a convoy of cars as Glover waved from a black van.

No scripted event. Just proud neighbors honoring a man who flew around the Moon—the first crewed deep-space mission since Apollo.