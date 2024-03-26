By Emmanuel Mwamba



Nellie Mutti’s Draconian Rules Rejected

Members of Parliament today walked out of the national assembly amphitheater workshop when the Speaker called for an orientation meeting on new rules.

The rules have been imposed on Parliament without discussion, tabling or adoption.

Both UPND and PF couldn’t stomach the dictatorship of Mutti and walked out.

She wants to ban sharing of debate proceedings on social-media.

She wants to control and regulate broadcasts and distribution of parliamentary proceedings.

She wants to restrict access of external media to certain proceedings.

The rules take effect on 1st April 2024.