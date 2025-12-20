NELLY MUTI’S DANCE SEEN THROUGH THE LENSES OF INTERCULTURAL COMMUNICATION – Kellys Kaunda

By Kellys Kaunda

NELLY MUTI’S DANCE SEEN THROUGH THE LENSES OF INTERCULTURAL COMMUNICATION





The Speaker has taken so much bashing for her dance on the day Bill 7 passed 2nd and 3rd Reading.



Critics bashed her for “celebrating” the passing of the Bill thus demonstrating her “partisanship”.





Someone posted on my page that contrary to what critics were saying, she was celebrating the end of the session.



“It was her way of telling MPs that they give her too much headaches, she couldn’t wait to go and rest”, the commentator further said.





While studying communication, I did a strand of the program called Intercultural Communication.



To understand it’s basic principles, I came across this phrase, “You can’t understand the hunger of a lion unless you spoke the language of lions”.





Understanding and appreciating the actions of the other person requires that you have lived their life or like they say walked in their shoes otherwise whatever conclusions you draw may be wrong.





One example I remember from notebooks is a story of a cocktail party between Americans and folks from a country in Far East Asia.



It was taking place in Far East Asia. At the end of the function, one American said to an Asian, “It was a nice event, we should do this again soon”.





The Asian literaly waited for a call from the American to announce the date of yet another cocktail which of course never came.



Intercultural communication means that same sentences may mean different things to other people.





In Zambia, other tribes may call us Bembas as thieves which might be offensive, even hate speech, from the perspective of the western civilization but not so in the Zambian cultural setting.





Against this backdrop, do you still believe Speaker Nelly Muti acted inappropriately when she danced at the end of the just-ended sitting of the 13th Session of Parliament?