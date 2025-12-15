Nelly Mutti Must Resign Immediately- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba





Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote:



Nelly Mutti Must Resign Immediately



..the dangers of deploying UPND cadres to man democratic institutions was on full display as Cadre Nelly Mutti danced in celebrations forgeting her supposed sacred role of an impartial, objective presiding officer.





We have stated time and time again, that the hijack of democratic institutions by President Hakainde Hichilema, such as Parliament, Electoral Commission of Zambia, Judiciary and Law Enforcement Agencies, has significantly eroded the independence and autonomy of institutions and threatened Democracy itself.

This was on full display today when the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti could not hide her joy and danced in celebrations, on the floor of the House, in full Speaker’s Robe, as the manipulation of Parliament was completed through the passing of the illegal Bill 7.