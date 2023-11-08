NELLY MUTTI PERCEIVES HERSELF AS A UPND SYMPATHIZER….. President HH should avoid appointing party cadres in sensitive institutions, says UPPZ leader

MUTTI PROCEEDS HERSELF AS A UPND SYMPATHIZER

….. President HH should avoid appointing party cadres in sensitive institutions, says UPPZ leader

Kitwe… Wednesday November 8, 2023

The opposition United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to reconsider the appointment of party cadres in sensitive positions and prioritize the selection of individuals based on their competence, experience, and dedication to public service.

UPPZ leader Charles Chanda says Nelly Mutti as the Speaker of the National Assembly starkly highlights this troubling pattern of cadre behavior much as she was not appointed but proceeds herself as a UPND sympathizer.

Mr Chanda says regrettably, Madam Mutti has gloriously mismanaged her position, leading to serious implications for the country.

He says this not only erode public trust but also threaten the principles of transparency, accountability, and meritocracy that are essential for the proper functioning of the democratic institutions.

“When individuals are appointed based solely on their party affiliation rather than their qualifications and expertise, the consequences are evident in day-to-day operations and decision-making. As a responsible opposition party, UPPZ will continue to advocate for transparency, accountability, and an inclusive democratic process. We believe that only through fair and unbiased appointments can Zambia truly prosper and achieve lasting peace,” he said.

Mr Chanda has questioned the impartiality and quality of work delivered by these cadres, as they often end up favoring fellow party members, thereby compromising the integrity and effectiveness of these institutions.

“In particular, President Hakainde Hichilema needs to realize that governance of Zambia should not replicate the style of a political party. These appointments not only erode public trust but also threaten the principles of transparency, accountability, and meritocracy that are essential for the proper functioning of our democratic institutions. When individuals are appointed based solely on their party affiliation rather than their qualifications and expertise, the consequences are evident in day-to-day operations and decision-making,” he added.

“The implications of such compromised appointments are far-reaching. They hinder the independence and impartiality of institutions, undermine the public’s faith in the government’s ability to act in their best interest, and perpetuate a culture of favoritism and nepotism within the system. Furthermore, they stifle the potential for genuine bipartisan collaboration, impede national progress, and weaken the democratic fabric of our beloved nation.”

The United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia leader has since called on President Hichilema to address these concerns and uphold the principles of good governance.