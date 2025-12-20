Nelly Mutti’s Bill 7 celebratory dance concerning – TIZ

Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) has expressed concern on the video of Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti dancing in parliament, after Nill 7 went through yesterday.

TI-Z acting executive director Raymond Mutale, stated that the office of the Speaker carried a unique responsibility, which should be seen to rise above partisan outcomes.

“Further, TI-Z is concerned by reports and a video circulating on social media of the Speaker of the National Assembly engaging in celebratory conduct following the passage of the Bill. While Parliamentarians can only celebrate the outcome of the issue being debated on, the Speaker should not be seen to participate in such celebrations,” Mutale stated.

“The Office of the Speaker carries a unique responsibility, should uphold impartiality and should be seen to rise above partisan outcomes. The Speaker is the custodian of order, fairness, and neutrality in the House, and public actions that may be perceived as celebratory or partisan risk creating perceptions that undermine the credibility and independence of the office.”

Mutale stated that in a politically sensitive environment such as the one involving the constitutional amendments, public confidence in democratic institutions depended on the conduct and restraint of those entrusted with high constitutional offices..

“Leaders must therefore remain mindful that symbolism, tone, and perception matter just as much as legality. TI-Z calls on all stakeholders, including Parliament, political parties, civil society, and the Executive, to ensure that the post-passage phase is characterised by openness.