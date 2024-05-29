Nelson Chamisa Reveals SADC’s Decision on His Request for 2023 Election Rerun

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has provided an update on his appeal to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to address the disputed outcome of the August 2023 elections.

Chamisa Disputes 2023 Election Results

Chamisa and his supporters maintain that he emerged as the rightful winner of the election and should have been sworn in as president. However, Nelson Chamisa was defeated for the second time, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa securing 52.6% of the votes against his 44%, as per the results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

There were unconfirmed reports that Zimbabwe’s 2023 election would be rerun under the supervision of SADC after Chamisa indicated he had approached the regional body to contest the results.

SADC’s Decision on Nelson Chamisa’s Request

Now, Chamisa has revealed details of his communication with SADC. He stated that he wrote to the regional body in September 2023, and a month later, SADC responded, informing him that the matter was being looked into.

“On 23 October 2023, SADC responded to our request and advised that they were giving the matter due consideration. Meanwhile, we have noted the various meetings the leadership of SADC has held, including the latest Extraordinary Summit of the Organ Troika on the 23rd of March 2024 in Lusaka, Zambia. Therefore, we have advisedly been patiently waiting on our request,” Chamisa revealed in a lengthy statement.

Nelson Chamisa further disclosed that he wrote to SADC again in April 2024, urging the regional body to “peacefully resolve the issues around the irregular and disputed elections.” He says he is still waiting for their response to his latest letter.

Chamisa’s Continued Advocacy and Plea to Supporters

Apart from engaging SADC, Chamisa emphasized his ongoing dialogues with various stakeholders, including traditional leaders, business figures, civil society organizations, political parties, and members of the diplomatic community.

Concluding his statement, Nelson Chamisa called upon his supporters to actively participate in shaping Zimbabwe’s future.

“I therefore urge you to take an active role in peacefully determining the destiny of our country. I exhort you, fellow citizens, the intercessors, and the church, to continue to pray for a smooth and peaceful transition in our country. Stay the course, hold the fort, hold fast and stand involved. Stand ready. Change is upon us,” Chamisa said.

You can read the full statement here.