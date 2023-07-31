Nelson Chamisa Vows to Fix Nation in One Term and Embrace Pastorship

Citizens Coalition for Change President Nelson Chamisa Vows to Retire as Pastor after Transforming Zimbabwe in One Term

In an impassioned rally held at Muchakata Business Centre in Masvingo Central, Nelson Chamisa, the president of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), laid out his ambitious plan for Zimbabwe’s future. Chamisa declared that he needs just one term as President to steer the country towards economic prosperity before retiring to become a pastor.

The Call from Two Icons: Mugabe and Tsvangirai

During his address to party supporters, Chamisa revealed that both the late President Robert Mugabe and the late founding father of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Morgan Tsvangirai, entrusted him with the responsibility to fix the nation’s pressing issues. He emphasized,

“I have been telling you ndakasiirwa basa naTsvangirai and Mugabe kuti basa rako kuti ugadzire nyika ive nechimiro, yava nechimiro ngakuite mumwe” (Tsvangirai and Mugabe gave me the task to fix the country until all issues are resolved and leave the presidency to others).

A Lean Government with a Purpose

The Masvingo Mirror reports that Nelson Chamisa outlined his vision for a smaller, more efficient government, stating that he plans to have only 15 ministers. He criticized the current administration’s bloated structure of 21 ministries and over 50 ministers and deputies, some holding special roles in the office of the President. According to Chamisa, such an extensive cabinet is unnecessary when the economy is not functioning properly. ”

We want to have a lean and mean Government with a maximum of 15 ministers,” he emphasized.

Accountability and Division Reforms

Addressing the issue of accountability, Chamisa emphasized that if he wins the election and fails to deliver on his promises, the country should have the power to remove him from office.

“Leaders must know that they come and go. We want to stop the abuse of power,” he proclaimed.

Furthermore, Chamisa acknowledged the current division of provinces based on tribal lines and vowed to redress this imbalance. His proposed government would reorganize the country into five regions, each with its unique focus. “Midlands will be the administrative capital of our land, Masvingo will be known as the ancient capital also retaining our culture and tradition, Bulawayo as the Industrial capital, Manicaland as the horticultural capital. The country will be reduced from 10 provinces to five regions, North, South, East, West, and Central,” he elaborated.

A Hopeful Future for Zimbabwe

Nelson Chamisa’s bold vision for Zimbabwe’s future has garnered attention and sparked hope among citizens seeking positive change. With promises of economic revival, efficient governance, and division reforms, his campaign for a one-term presidency is now at the forefront of public discourse.

Disclaimer: The views and promises mentioned in this article are those of Nelson Chamisa and do not represent the views of iHarare.