Nelson Chamisa’s Statement On Tanzania Election Divides Zimbabweans

A statement from Nelson Chamisa concerning the recent election in Tanzania has sparked a fierce and divided reaction from Zimbabweans online. The former opposition leader used the political crisis in Tanzania to criticise regional bodies and call for electoral reforms, but the move has left many of his followers questioning his focus and his own political title, while others have defended his regional stance.

The statement, posted on X on 4 November 2025, saw Chamisa condemn the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) for their handling of elections across the region. This intervention, while aimed at a neighbouring nation, has triggered an intense domestic debate about his own political strategy and legacy.

Chamisa Condemns Regional Bodies

In his detailed statement, Chamisa did not hold back in his criticism of the continental organisations. He accused them of being passive in the face of tyranny and flawed electoral processes. According to the statement from his office, he called for immediate action.

“We further call upon the AU to stop, and forthwith seize, the tradition of rubber stamping, and to cease endorsing tyranny and the reversal of democracy on the continent.”

Chamisa also addressed the specific situation in Tanzania, where reports suggest hundreds were killed following a disputed presidential election that saw incumbent Samia Suluhu Hassan win after main rivals were jailed. He expressed solidarity with the Tanzanian opposition and made a direct appeal.

“In Tanzania, we urge the immediate release of the opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, and all other political prisoners, and stress the need for a political solution to address the problems affecting the citizens of Tanzania.”

He added that SADC and AU institutions must be reformed to create clear mechanisms to resolve electoral disputes across the continent.

“There must be a framework and roadmap for resolving disputes in all countries with such challenges, in particular Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Tanzania. This will curb the recurring problems and the vicious cycle of disputed and discredited electoral processes.”

Social Media Erupts With Questions And Criticism

The reaction on X was swift and deeply polarised. Many users immediately zeroed in on Chamisa’s use of the title “President” to refer to himself in the official document.

User @zikhali_x directly asked, “When you refer to yourself as President, what do you mean, you are president of what exactly.” Chamisa responded simply, “A Presidential Candidate.”

Other critics questioned the focus on Tanzania while, in their view, problems persist in Zimbabwe.

Byron Dzinoreva posted, “You go to Tanzania yet you have issued nothing in as far as constitutional protection is concerned in Zimbabwe. OMG.”

To this, Chamisa replied:

“There is no constitution to protect or defend! It’s all torn apart and in tatters! We must instead defend and protect our country!”

The criticism was not limited to his title. Tawonga Kurewa echoed the sentiment with the vernacular question, “NdiPresident weyi?” [He is the President of what?]. Emmanuel Anesu Mapaura pointed out a perceived inconsistency, stating: