Nelson Mandela mural to be unveiled at freedom celebration



A mural of Nelson Mandela will be painted and auctioned at a Bristol event celebrating 30 years of South African democracy.

The 8 x 4 ft (96 x 48 in) mural of the former South African president will be painted by artist Nick Halahan at the Pickle Factory in Easton on Saturday.

Freedom Day is celebrated in South Africa on April 27 to commemorate the first post-apartheid elections held on April 26, 1994.

“Freedom Day means liberation,” said event organiser Sisanda Myataza, adding she wanted to share the celebration with the community of Bristol.

“The Freedom Bloc Party is about bringing people together from all walks of life and focusing on things that bring us together rather than things that pull us apart,” Ms. Myataza added.

Organisers said it was the first time members of the South African community had held such a Freedom Day event in Bristol.

The Pickle Factory will host a day of celebrations that will include live music, traditional African dancing, flag-making, and the unveiling of the new mural.

As part of the celebrations, a once-banned South African crime film titled Mapantsula, by award-winning director Olivier Schmitz, will be screened at the Watershed cinema.

Released in 1988, the film is set during demonstrations in apartheid-era South Africa and tells the story of Panic, who is a’mapantsula’ or petty gangster.

The film has been restored in 4K after years of censorship to mark the 30th anniversary of Freedom Day.

Some of the proceeds raised from the event will be donated to the Bristol youth charity, NYCE.