NESTLÉ ISSUES GLOBAL RECALL OF SMA INFANT FORMULA DUE TO FOOD POISONING RISK.





By: MBC Digital



Nestlé has issued a global recall of selected batches of its SMA infant and follow-on formula after identifying a potential contamination risk that could cause food poisoning.





In a statement, the food and beverage giant said the affected products may contain cereulide, a toxin produced by certain strains of bacteria, which can lead to symptoms such as nausea and vomiting if consumed.





Among the products included in the recall are specific batches of SMA First Infant Milk, SMA GOLD PREM 2, SMA LITTLE STEPS First Infant Milk, and SMA Alfamino, among others.



