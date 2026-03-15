Netanyahu Assassination Rumors Debunked: Prime Minister Alive and Well

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly rejected social media claims circulating Saturday that he was assassinated in retaliation for U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

When pressed by an Anadolu correspondent about the growing online rumors, Netanyahu’s office issued a clear response: “These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine.”

The disinformation, heavily promoted by IRGC-linked Iranian outlets and amplified across platforms, exploited his limited recent public appearances—including a canceled meeting with a U.S. envoy—to fuel speculation.

Fact-checkers, including Snopes and the Jerusalem Post, have labeled the claims baseless propaganda, part of a broader Iranian effort to sow confusion after the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Replies to the original OSINT post show a predictable split: some users question his silence amid the conflict, while others rightly call it out as enemy psyops designed to boost morale in Tehran.

Bottom line: Netanyahu remains in command, the rumors are Iranian regime lies, and Israel continues to press its strategic advantage.