Breaking News: Netanyahu Claims Iran Has Lost Uranium Enrichment and Ballistic Missile Capabilities Amid Ongoing Conflict





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on March 19, 2026, that Iran no longer possesses the capacity to enrich uranium or manufacture ballistic missiles, following extensive strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure during the ongoing conflict.





According to his statement, sustained operations conducted by Israel, alongside reported US involvement, have significantly degraded Iran’s strategic capabilities. Netanyahu described the outcome as a major setback to Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, suggesting that key facilities and production chains have been effectively neutralized.





However, independent verification of this claim remains unclear. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, has indicated that Iran may still retain nuclear materials and technical capacity, emphasizing that the full extent of damage cannot be confirmed without on-ground inspections. Additionally, reports suggest that Iran continues to demonstrate some level of operational capability, particularly in missile deployment.





The situation remains fluid, with conflicting narratives emerging from different sides as the conflict continues to evolve. Analysts caution that while significant damage may have been inflicted, completely eliminating such capabilities is difficult to confirm in the absence of independent, transparent assessments.



Source: Reuters, The Times of Israel