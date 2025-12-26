Netanyahu Condemns Attacks on Christians in Nigeria 🇳🇬



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a strong warning over the continued attacks on Christians in Nigeria, describing religious persecution as unacceptable under any circumstances.





He condemned the violence carried out by Muslim militant groups, which has led to the killing and displacement of many Christians across parts of Nigeria, stressing that such attacks must stop.





Netanyahu stated that Israel is the only country in the Middle East where Christians live freely and safely, highlighting Israel’s commitment to religious freedom.





In his message, he also extended Christmas greetings to Christians around the world, reaffirming that Israel will always stand with Christian communities globally.