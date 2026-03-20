Netanyahu Debunks Death Rumors: “I’m Alive, and You’re All Witnesses”



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed persistent online rumors of his death amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, appearing in a short video clip released on March 19, 2026.





In the statement, Netanyahu directly confronted the speculation spread by Iranian state media and social media accounts.



“First of all, I just want to say: I’m alive, and you’re all witnesses.”





The brief appearance drew immediate attention on X, where users noted the empty room behind him and the lack of any visible audience or reaction, fueling further debate over whether the clip was genuine or AI-generated.





The remarks come as Israel and the United States continue joint military operations against Iranian targets, with Netanyahu emphasizing resolve in recent addresses.





Despite multiple videos posted in recent days—including meetings with U.S. officials and casual settings—skeptics persist, but the latest clip serves as a clear denial of the claims.