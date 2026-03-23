Breaking News : Netanyahu Declares Israel Faces “Existential Threat” After Iranian Strikes Escalate Conflict





Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the ongoing confrontation with Iran as an “existential threat”, following the latest wave of Iranian strikes targeting regional infrastructure and escalating tensions across the Middle East.





In his March 21–22 address, Netanyahu stated that Israel is confronting a situation that goes beyond conventional conflict, framing it as a high-stakes struggle impacting not only Israel’s security but broader regional stability. He emphasized that recent developments represent a critical phase in the confrontation with Iran, with Israel prepared to take necessary actions to counter what it sees as a direct threat to its survival.





The remarks come amid heightened military activity and growing concerns of a wider regional escalation. Netanyahu reiterated that Israel’s operations are focused on neutralizing threats posed by Iran’s capabilities, particularly in light of recent attacks and rising tensions across multiple fronts.





His statement reinforces Israel’s long-standing position that Iran’s military and strategic posture represents a fundamental challenge to its national security, now entering what officials describe as a decisive and dangerous stage.



Source: The Times of India