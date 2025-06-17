Netanyahu details why k!lling Iran’s Supreme Leader would bring an end to the conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that he does not rule out the possibility of assassinating Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

According to him, eliminating the Iran supreme leader could be the game changer in the ongoing fight.

Contrary to suggestions that such action could rather excalate things between Iran and Israel, the Israeli prime minister argued that it will rather bring the long existing conflict between the two countries to am emd.

He went on with his argument that the real source of the war is Iran’s ayatollah regime, implying that targeting Khamenei could calm tensions.

The Israeli prime minister made this known to the public during an interview with ABC where he spoke about their feud.

Political commentators also argued that Assassinating huge a figure like Khamenei would likely provoke severe retaliation from Iran.

This is because of the Iran’s military capabilities and regional proxies, potentially widening the conflict rather than resolving it.