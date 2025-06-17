Netanyahu insists he is not interested in peace talks with Iran

Israel prime minister, Netayahu has made his stance clear when it comes to issues about peace talks with Iran.

The prime minister has rejected any plans to have a peace negotiation at the moment, insisting that it aligns with his long-held position, rooted in Israel’s security concerns and Iran’s regional activities.

Netanyahu has consistently viewed Iran as a primary threat due to its nuclear ambitions, support for groups like Hezbollah, and anti-Israel rhetoric.

His recent statements, emphasize a hardline approach, prioritizing military strength and deterrence over diplomacy with Tehran.

The Israeli prime minister recently made a claim of severely weakening Hamas and Hezbollah, signaling his focus on countering Iran-backed groups through force rather than negotiations.

On the other hand, Iran’s leadership, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has also dismissed peace talks.

Khamenei also recently stated that Israel’s actions, particularly in Gaza, make negotiations untenable.

This mutual rejection of dialogue reflects deep-seated mistrust and competing strategic goals.

Iran’s pursuit of nuclear capabilities and its backing of proxy militias clash with Israel’s aim to maintain regional dominance and security.