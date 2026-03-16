BREAKING: Netanyahu Orders Coffee on Screen Showing March 15, 2026 – Deepfake Claims Debunked





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in a new video today from Sataf cafe in the Jerusalem Hills, calmly ordering coffee while the point-of-sale screen clearly displays the date March 15, 2026.





Posted on his official channels, the clip shows Netanyahu saying he’s “dying for coffee,” thanking Israelis for their support, reminding everyone to follow Home Front Command guidelines, and deliberately holding up five fingers to counter earlier rumors and AI claims that he had six fingers in previous appearances.





The visible March 15, 2026 date on the cafe screen confirms the footage is fresh and current. Fake screenshots floating online that change the date to 2024 have been exposed as crude edits.





Some online analysts and AI detection software point to minor visual oddities—hand movements, coffee behavior, background elements—but experts note that sophisticated fakes usually start with real video and only tweak specific parts rather than generate everything from scratch.





Netanyahu’s relaxed, humorous response directly shuts down Iranian-backed death rumors spreading during the escalating conflict. The video has racked up millions of views, proving once again how fast misinformation moves in wartime—and how a simple cafe receipt screen can cut through the noise.