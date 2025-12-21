Netanyahu plans to brief Trump and present NEW military strike options on Iran

Netanyahu plans to brief Trump and present NEW military strike options, possibly similar to joint U.S.–Israel strikes carried out earlier this year on Iran.





Israel believes Iran is rapidly rebuilding and expanding its ballistic missile program, which it sees as a more immediate threat than Iran’s nuclear work.



Israel argues the missile buildup threatens Israel, the region, and U.S. interests, and could soon reach thousands of missiles per month.





Trump has signaled openness to talks but also warned Iran that any rebuilding without a deal could trigger new strikes.



Source: NBC