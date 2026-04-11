Netanyahu Requests Two-Week Delay in Corruption Trial Testimony
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formally requested a two-week delay in his ongoing corruption trial testimony, citing security and diplomatic considerations.
According to verified reporting by Reuters, Netanyahu’s legal team submitted a request to postpone his scheduled court testimony by approximately two weeks. The request reportedly includes references to sensitive “security and diplomatic” matters, with additional details provided to the court under sealed conditions.
The trial, which has been ongoing since 2020, involves multiple charges, including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. Netanyahu has consistently denied all allegations and maintains his innocence.
This latest request comes amid heightened regional tensions, which his legal team argues require his full attention in matters of national importance. As of now, the court has not issued a final decision regarding the requested delay.
Source: Reuters
This is probably the true reason Mr. Netanyahu started the war with Iran, to buy time and put the corruption cases on ice hoping they will go away.
His ally is also hoping for some breathing space from the Jeffrey Epstein saga.
It is the definition of ultimate evil.