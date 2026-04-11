Netanyahu Requests Two-Week Delay in Corruption Trial Testimony



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formally requested a two-week delay in his ongoing corruption trial testimony, citing security and diplomatic considerations.





According to verified reporting by Reuters, Netanyahu’s legal team submitted a request to postpone his scheduled court testimony by approximately two weeks. The request reportedly includes references to sensitive “security and diplomatic” matters, with additional details provided to the court under sealed conditions.





The trial, which has been ongoing since 2020, involves multiple charges, including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. Netanyahu has consistently denied all allegations and maintains his innocence.





This latest request comes amid heightened regional tensions, which his legal team argues require his full attention in matters of national importance. As of now, the court has not issued a final decision regarding the requested delay.



Source: Reuters