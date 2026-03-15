BREAKING: Netanyahu Shuts Down Death Rumors with Coffee and a Punchline cc



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just crushed the latest wave of fake news claiming he was dead. In a lighthearted but pointed video released today, he appears at a local coffee shop, ordering his usual and directly addressing the absurd online rumors—some pushed by Iranian sources and conspiracy accounts—that he’s no longer alive.





The clip opens with a barista asking: “How are you, sir?”



Netanyahu replies: “How are you? Shalom.”



Barista: “They say on the net that you’re actually dead?”





Netanyahu fires back: “Yes, I’m dying for coffee, you know? I’m dying for my people. Look how they behave—fantastic. Want to count the number of fingers?”





The barista: “Can you show us?”



Netanyahu holds up his hand: “Here. Here. See?”



Barista: “Very nice.”



Netanyahu: “Cheers.”





He then delivers a serious message to Israelis amid ongoing Iranian missile threats and the broader war: “Go out to get some air, but stay near a protected space. Your steadfastness is amazing—it gives strength to me, to the government, to the IDF, to the Mossad. We’re doing things I can’t share right now, but we’re hitting Iran very hard, even today, and continuing in Lebanon too. You tell me to keep going? I say to all of you—keep going too. Keep following Home Front Command instructions at all times, and also your city leaders. Always stay near a protected space. We’ll ease restrictions as much as possible. And thanks for the coffee—it’s excellent. I don’t know about the calories; that looks very dangerous to me.”





The rumors exploded after a recent press conference video where some claimed to spot “six fingers” on his hand (a classic AI glitch accusation), fueling wild theories of body doubles or assassination. His office and multiple fact-checks quickly called it baseless—Netanyahu is very much alive, active, and leading Israel’s strikes on Iranian targets.





This cheeky skit is classic Bibi: using humor to mock enemies and doubters while reminding the nation of resolve against Iran and its proxies. No dictator hides in a bunker—he’s out getting coffee and hitting back hard. Stay strong, stay near shelter, and keep the faith.