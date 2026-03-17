Netanyahu Shuts Down Death Rumors With Defiant Appearance Alongside U.S. Ambassador





Jerusalem, March 17, 2026 – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in public today alongside U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, directly countering viral claims that he had been killed in an Iranian missile strike.





In a brief but pointed exchange captured on video, Netanyahu addressed the rumors head-on while reaffirming Israel’s determination to neutralize threats from Tehran.





Netanyahu: “They said I was dead. Here I am. Alive and well. And let me tell you something – we’ve punched quite a few holes in their nuclear program already. Every time they try to rebuild, we knock it down again. That’s not going to stop.”





He continued: “Iran wants to hit us. They want to hit American cities too. We will not let that happen. Not on my watch, and not with the support of our friends in the United States.”





The appearance came after Iranian officials publicly vowed to assassinate the prime minister following a series of Israeli strikes on nuclear-related targets. Social media had been flooded with unverified claims of his death, prompting his office to release earlier proof-of-life footage before today’s meeting.





Conservative observers noted the event as a classic display of resolve: a leader refusing to cower, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with America’s envoy, and delivering a clear message to both Iran and its online cheerleaders – the rumors are fake, the fight is real, and Israel is not backing down.