Netanyahu Slams Israel’s President: Pardon Benjamin Netanyahu NOW or Face the Consequences

Trump Slams Israel’s President: Pardon Bibi NOW or Face the Consequences



President Donald Trump isn’t mincing words. In a fiery phone interview, he demanded that Israeli President Isaac Herzog grant Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an immediate pardon for his long-running domestic corruption charges—today.





Trump’s blunt message: Netanyahu needs to focus 100% on crushing the Iranian threat amid escalating regional conflict, not waste time in court on what Trump calls a politically motivated “witch hunt.”





“Every day I talk to Bibi about the war,” Trump declared. “I want him to focus on the war and not on the f*cking court case. I want the only pressure on Bibi to be fighting Iran.”





He didn’t hold back on Herzog either, branding him “a disgrace” for dragging his feet and claiming the Israeli president had “promised me five times” to issue the pardon—only to backtrack.





This isn’t new. Trump has pushed hard for Netanyahu’s exoneration since returning to office, from off-script Knesset calls to formal letters, arguing a strong, undistracted Israeli leader is essential to America’s interests and Middle East stability.





Critics whine about interference. Supporters see it clearly: Wartime demands bold action. A distracted ally fighting for survival helps no one—least of all the free world staring down radical Iran.





Trump’s bottom line? Pardon Bibi, unite Israel, and finish the job against Tehran. Anything less is weakness when strength is needed most. 