 Netanyahu tells Qatar to expel Hamas chiefs or bring them to justice

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Qatar to expel Hamas leaders or prosecute them, declaring that if Doha fails to act, Israel will. His remarks came a day after an Israeli strike targeted Hamas leadership in Qatar, though none of the group’s top officials were killed.

In a defiant video message, Netanyahu compared the Hamas-led assault of October 7, 2023, to the September 11 attacks in the United States, vowing that Israel will pursue Hamas leaders anywhere they are found. “Governments cannot give harbor to terrorists,” he said, accusing Qatar of financing Hamas and providing its leaders with mansions.

“We did exactly what America did when it went after the al-Qaeda terrorists in Afghanistan and killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan,” Netanyahu argued, insisting that countries which praised the US then should not condemn Israel now.

Qatar rejected the remarks, calling them “Islamophobic” and “reckless,” and accused Netanyahu of issuing “explicit threats of future violations of state sovereignty.” Doha stressed that its hosting of Hamas officials was part of mediation efforts carried out transparently with the knowledge of both Israel and the United States.

I say to Qatar and all nations who harbor terrorists, you either expel them or you bring them to justice. Because if you don't, we will

The Israeli strike on Tuesday targeted a Hamas leadership meeting in Doha reportedly attended by Khalil al-Hayya, Zaher Jabarin, Muhammad Darwish, Nizar Awadallah, and Khaled Mashaal. Hamas claimed none of its top leaders were killed, though five others — including al-Hayya’s son, three bodyguards, and the head of his office — died.

Saudi outlet Asharq Al-Awsat reported that two senior Hamas officials were wounded, one critically, and were hospitalized under heavy security. Sources suggested Israel’s reliance on phone geolocation may have undermined the strike, as Hamas leaders reportedly leave their phones behind during sensitive meetings.

Senior Hamas figure Husam Badran condemned the attack, saying Israel’s “crimes will not affect the decisions of the leadership nor our coordination with the other factions.”

In Israel, opinions were divided. President Isaac Herzog defended the strike, calling Khalil al-Hayya the main obstacle to a ceasefire and hostage release. “He has the blood of thousands of Israelis on his hands,” Herzog said during his visit to London.

However, Channel 12 reported that Mossad chief David Barnea had advised delaying the strike until after Hamas responded to a US-backed proposal, warning that the timing could undermine ongoing negotiations