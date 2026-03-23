Netanyahu visits Arad after missile damage, says Iran “targets civilians”



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the city of Arad following reported missile damage, stating that recent events prove Iran poses a global threat, accusing Tehran of deliberately targeting civilians





His remarks come after reports of Iranian missile strikes impacting areas in southern Israel over the past 48 hours, though full details of the incidents remain under ongoing assessment





However, the statement has also drawn renewed scrutiny, as criticism continues over Israel’s military operations in Gaza since October 7, 2023, which have resulted in significant casualties according to multiple reports





International attention remains focused on the broader context, including ongoing legal and political debates surrounding the conflict, as tensions continue to escalate across the region