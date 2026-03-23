Netanyahu Warns: Iran Threatens the Entire World – And Israel, With U.S. Backing, Will Stop It





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning from the site of an Iranian missile strike in Arad on March 22, 2026, declaring that recent attacks prove the Iranian regime endangers global security – including Europe and key U.S. interests.





Speaking in English, Netanyahu highlighted three major provocations in the past 48 hours:



– Iran targeted civilian areas as a deliberate mass-murder weapon.

– It fired missiles near Jerusalem, dangerously close to holy sites sacred to Judaism, Christianity, and Islam – the Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

– It launched an intercontinental ballistic missile at Diego Garcia, the joint U.S.-U.K. base in the Indian Ocean, 4,000 kilometers away.





Netanyahu’s statement:



“If you want proof that Iran endangers the entire world, the last 48 hours have given it. Iran fired towards Jerusalem, near the holy sites of the three religions – the Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.





They launched an intercontinental ballistic missile at Diego Garcia. I warn about this all the time. They now have the ability to reach deep into Europe. They have already fired at European countries, Cyprus. They are blocking an international sea route, an energy route, and are trying to blackmail the entire world.





What more proof do you need that this regime, which threatens the entire world, must be stopped? Israel and the United States are working together for the entire world. And it is time for the leaders of other countries to join in. I am happy to say that I see that some are starting to move in this direction, but more is needed. It is time to act.





We have set two clear goals. To completely dismantle their nuclear and missile programs, and to completely dismantle their ability to produce the components for both of those programs. We are well on our way to achieving that. We have also set a goal to create the conditions that will allow the Iranian people to overthrow this tyranny, and I hope we will achieve that as well.





I think President Trump knows exactly what he is doing, and everything we do, we do together, and as much as possible in secrecy.”





Netanyahu stressed close coordination with President Trump and urged other nations to step up against what he called a fanatic regime bent on blackmail and destruction.

He framed the fight as one Israel and America wage on behalf of the free world – with decisive action already underway to eliminate the nuclear and missile threats once and for all.