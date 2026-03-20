Breaking News : Netanyahu’s Controversial Remark Comparing Jesus Christ to Genghis Khan Sparks Global Outrage Amid Iran Conflict





In a televised English-language press conference on March 19, 2026, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a provocative historical reference while defending the need for overwhelming military strength against threats like Iran’s regime.





Citing historian Will Durant’s book *The Lessons of History*, Netanyahu stated:



“History proves that, unfortunately and unhappily, Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan. Because if you are strong enough, ruthless enough, powerful enough, evil will overcome good. Aggression will overcome moderation.”





The comment, part of a broader argument that morality alone cannot ensure survival against aggressive forces, quickly went viral and drew sharp backlash. Critics accused it of being anti-Christian or insensitive, while supporters noted it was a direct quote from Durant to illustrate the harsh realities of history and power dynamics not a personal denigration of Jesus.





Netanyahu later clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that he did not intend to denigrate Jesus Christ, emphasizing that Durant was a fervent admirer of him, and the point underscored the necessity of strength in confronting “barbarians” who threaten societies.





The full transcript and context are available from The Times of Israel , which published the complete press conference remarks and Netanyahu’s follow-up statement.





This statement comes amid escalating US-Israel actions against Iran, highlighting debates over power, morality, and international conflict.



Source: The Times of Israel