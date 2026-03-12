Netflix Acquires Ben Affleck’s AI Post-Production Startup for Up to $600 Million





Netflix has agreed to acquire InterPositive, the AI filmmaking tools company founded by Ben Affleck in 2022, for as much as $600 million, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter. The deal includes an upfront payment plus potential earn-outs tied to performance milestones.





InterPositive, a 16-person team, developed technology that ingests raw production dailies and creates a custom AI model tailored to a specific film. The tools allow filmmakers to perform post-production tasks—such as relighting shots, removing wires, reframing angles, enhancing backgrounds, adding VFX elements, and fixing continuity issues—in days rather than months.





Netflix has tested similar AI approaches in post-production, including on the series “El Eternauta,” where it achieved roughly 10x efficiency gains compared with traditional VFX workflows.





The entire InterPositive team will join Netflix, and Affleck will serve as a senior advisor. The acquisition gives Netflix exclusive access to the technology, which is designed to support filmmakers while reducing high-cost elements of content creation.





The move follows Netflix’s recent decision to step back from larger media consolidation efforts and signals a focused push into creator-led AI innovation for its production pipeline. While the tools promise substantial cost savings, industry observers note they could accelerate changes to traditional VFX and post-production roles.