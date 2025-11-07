Netizens Roast Nkosazana Daughter Over Bold New Black-and-Silver Dental Grills

Netizens Roast Nkosazana Daughter Over Her New Black-and-Silver Dental Grills

Amapiano vocalist Nkosazana Daughter has once again sparked a buzz on social media with her new set of black-and-silver dental grills

The singer, posted a video showing off her new grills, but instead of praise, the clip quickly drew a wave of mockery from netizens.

Viral Clip Sparks Mockery

In the video, Nkosazana Daughter smiles widely, showcasing her bold new accessory.

However, netizens criticized Nkosazana Daughter’s dental grills, calling them unattractive and poorly designed.

Reactions ranged from humorous jabs to outright roasting, as fans debated whether the grills were a bold fashion statement or simply over-the-top.

Here are some of reactions;

@nathanieltsutsa;

Reminds me of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ 

@DonaldMakhasane;

Discover more

Denim

Jeans

Best fashion retailers

denim

next

Entertainment center

clothing

Clothing

Best clothing retailers

Next

It’s not looking good

@TshotheliR10907;

She looks like crocodile.

@lelethu;

Why is it kinda giving Madluphutu?

@khuliso_Neels;

They look terrible. I think grills have their people, not just anyone can rock them.

@babybearr_;

Words can’t describe how ugly these are.

@CianderGqoth;

Aih @NkosazanaNzama uyabona uyangdinga empilwen yakho before taking such decisions?. These are seriously the worst set of grillz I’ve seen

@BrightMunini;

And her look changed so much , unfortunately for the worse 

@clifford_bembe;

They look horrible I’m sorry. grillz looking like a drawing.Why is her label not giving her a stylist

Fans Question Label’s Role as Nkosazana Daughter’s Look Changes

On the other hand, social media users expressed concern over Nkosazana Daughter’s evolving style, noting that her overall look had changed noticeably, and not necessarily for the better.

Many questioned why her label had not provided her with a stylist, suggesting that professional guidance could help her maintain a polished and cohesive image as her career grows.