Netizens wonder why police are not arresting  Mwaka Halwiindi  over viral videos

Netizens wonder why police are not arresting Mwaka over viral videos



ZAMBIAN social media is awash with speculation around why police have not arrested socialite, actress, and model Mwaka Halwiindi over the viral pornographic videos which she allegedly features in.





Slightly over a week ago, Police arrested and charged filmmaker David Kazadi with producing and circulating pornographic materials.





According to police insiders, Kazadi’s arrest came after they learned that he may be the owner of the groin area that Mwaka was expertly pleasuring with her mouth in one the videos.





As Kazadi was behind bars, many sympathised with Mwaka and saw her a victim of betrayal, but as they typed their messages of solidarity, a flood of similar videos flooded social media.





In the new videos, the 20-year-old was seen

performing adult games that could earn her an honorary PhD in ‘Manhood Management and Oral Engineering.’





Some of the videos, Mwaka, who some are calling the ‘queen of cucumber choreography’ is believed to have filmed herself.



The identities of the male “beneficiaries” in the latest videos are not the only things that are unclear as the public also wonders why police are not arresting Mwaka.





Some have taken to social media to question why no action has been taken against the “headmistress”, considering the country’s clear laws on obscene material.



According to Section 177 of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, publication, circulation, offering, possession and solicitation of Obscene material which includes nudes and all pornographic content of adults and/or minors is an offence.





The police are yet to respond as to why Mwaka hasn’t been arrested or questioned, despite her filthy videos being in the public domain and corrupting morals…https://kalemba.news/local/netizens-wonder-why-police-are-not-arresting-mwaka-over-viral-videos/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, July 12, 2025