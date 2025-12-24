Nevada Mother Andrea Loving Accused of Murdering Her 5-Year-Old Daughter

Prosecutors in Nevada have charged a 35-year-old mother with her 5-year-old daughter’s murder, months after she was charged with abusing the little girl.

Andrea Loving stands accused of killing her daughter, Izabella.



Loving, 35, was arrested in late July for child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm. Investigators allege Izabela was abused daily by her mother. The girl was physically abused, left alone in isolation, confined to certain spaces, and would be deprived food while others in the household ate.

When she did eat, Izabella was often given just a hunk of bread, cops said.

Prosecutors formally amended her criminal complaint on Monday to include the murder charge.

Nicholas Loving, the girl’s father, was charged with murder in August following a four-month investigation into her death after the little girl died in April. In the amended complaint, prosecutors allege Nichoals killed Izabella by “hitting and/or kicking and/or dragging and/or whipping and/or otherwise striking the victim and/or by shoving the victim’s head against a wall.”

It also alleges that Andrea aided and abetted Nicholas, 45, as he beat the girl. They also tried covering up her bruises and told her siblings to tell cops they had caused her injuries.

The girl was taken out of school for a year so no one would see the damage to her body, cops allege.

As investigators looked into both parents, records viewed by Us Weekly show they discovered disturbing searches for “signs my child is dying,” “how long can you go without food,” “dark blood on boil when popping,” “my five year old is peeing blood,” and “kidneys failing.”

The two parents each blamed the other for the abuse that killed Izabella.

Andrea told police she could have taken Izabella for medical treatment on several occasions, but never did, rightly fearing she’d be turned into police by medical staff.

“Andrea admitted she could have and should have sought help but did not,” detectives wrote. “Andrea said she thinks about that all the time and said she feels bad and guilty now.”

“The loss of Izabella Loving continues to weigh heavily on our community and everyone in my office,” offered Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks in a statement. “As this case continues to move forward, the facts uncovered only reinforce the seriousness of what occurred and the responsibility we have to pursue justice for Izzy. With the benefit of additional evidence and continued investigative efforts by our law enforcement, my office has expanded the charges against Andrea Loving to reflect the nature and extent of her actions.

“These filings represent careful, deliberate decisions based on the evidence and our obligation to seek justice on Izzy’s behalf,” Hick added. “Although we are limited in what we can publicly disclose at this stage, the public can be assured that this case remains an active priority. We will continue to provide information as permitted while safeguarding the integrity of the legal process.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.