NEVERS MUMBA ENDORSES HH FOR 2026 GENERAL ELECTION

MUMBA ENDORSES HH FOR 2026 GENERAL ELECTION



As he also supports the Constitution amendment



April 1, 2025



LUSAKA – Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) President and United Party for National Development (UPND) Alliance partner, Dr. Nevers Mumba, has endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema for the 2026 Presidential and General Elections.





Dr. Mumba has also called on the Church and Civil Society Organizations to support President Hichilema in his bid for re-election in 2026.





He said President Hichilema has exercised true leadership, leading Zambia through hard times of drought, among other challenges.





Speaking at a press briefing held at the UPND Secretariat, Dr. Mumba urged religious and civic leaders to rally behind the President’s call for constitutional amendments and the upcoming elections.



“President Hichilema must be supported because he has shown true leadership, especially in difficult times when the country went through challenges such as the prolonged drought that resulted in load-shedding and food shortages across the country,” he said.





Dr. Mumba emphasized the need for urgent constitutional reforms before the 2026 elections and called on President Hichilema to expedite the process.



He stated that, having served in leadership for 28 years, he understands the importance of preparing adequately for elections.





“All politicians must be aware that elections are just around the corner, and we must ensure that the legal framework governing them is strong and progressive,” he said.





Dr. Mumba expressed confidence in the UPND administration, stating that its proposed constitutional amendments are beneficial to the nation.



He criticized the previous Patriotic Front (PF) administration, highlighting the failure of Bill 10 as a flawed legislative attempt.





“I have seen the amendment proposals provided by the UPND government, and I can confidently say that they are all progressive, unlike the failed PF Bill Ten,” said President Mumba.



He further encouraged the media to continue exposing the Patriotic Front’s economic mismanagement, which has led to the current suffering among the people.





Dr. Mumba’s endorsement of President Hichilema and his call for constitutional amendments signal a significant political development ahead of the 2026 elections.





His decision not to contest the elections further consolidates support within the ruling alliance and strengthens the President’s position.





With momentum building towards 2026, Dr. Mumba’s remarks set the tone for increased collaboration within the UPND Alliance and key national stakeholders.





His call for the Church and Civil Society to support the government’s agenda reflects a broader consensus on the need for unity and stability in Zambia.





The endorsement marks a crucial moment in the political landscape, reinforcing the UPND’s commitment to governance and constitutional reform.



