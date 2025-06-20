Nevers Mumba has praised President Hichilema’s decision to cancel the national mourning period

FORMER vice president Nevers Mumba has praised President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to cancel the national mourning period in honor of the late former President Edgar Lungu, describing it as a most amicable decision.







Mr Lungu’s demise on June 5, there has been a prolonged impasse between government and the deceased former head of state’s family over the repatriation and funeral arrangements.





Last week, a compromise was reached between the two parties following discussions and it was agreed that the body set to be repatriated on Wednesday ahead of burial next week Monday.





However, the return of Mr Lungu’s remains to Zambia was dramatically postponed following a “fresh disagreement” between the family and the state over the funeral arrangements.







This prompted President Hichilema to address the nation yesterday and announce the cancelation of the national mourning four days before the day it was supposed to end.





Reacting to the President’s decision Dr Mumba, who is also Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) president, said the move had to be taken.





“Thank You Mr.President. Leadership is about decision making,” Dr Mumba wrote on his facbook page, “This is the most amicable decision in a very difficult situation,”





Meanwhile, netizens took to social media to hail the decision.



“Wise words Mr president we love you so much,” one follower by the name of Isaiah Chiyambi said.





Another follower stated, “Thank you Mr president For your decision, don’t panic God is there for your leadership and we have been waiting for this great decision,”



