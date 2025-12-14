NEVERS MUMBA WARNS OF CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS IF BILL 7 FAILS



New Nation Party (NNP) President Dr. Nevers Mumba has cautioned that Zambia risks facing a constitutional crisis in the next general election if the proposed constitutional amendments are not passed.





Dr. Mumba said that even if the amendments were intended to address only a single provision, the NNP would still give full support to Constitution Amendment Bill Number 7 and urged that the process move forward without delay.





He made the remarks during the official opening of the New Nation Party Secretariat in Lusaka.





Dr. Mumba expressed disappointment over what he described as the opposition’s continued use of hate speech directed at President Hakainde Hichilema, urging political players to prioritize national interest over partisan hostility.





He recalled that under its former name, the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD), the party had repeatedly argued that failure to amend Clause 52 could potentially collapse an election if a presidential candidate withdrew midway.





Highlighting inclusivity, Dr. Mumba said the NNP stands with persons with disabilities, women, and young people, supporting measures to increase their representation in Parliament. He also noted that the proposed constituency delimitation process could accelerate development across the country if implemented.





Dr. Mumba concluded by calling on citizens and political leaders to rise above hatred and mistrust, which he said continue to divide the nation.



ZNBC