Nevers Mumba’s Behaviour “Unheard Of” – Former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano

NEVERS MUMBA’S BEHAVIOUR “UNHEARD OF” – CHISSANO
By Debra Matabvu and Emmanuel Kafe
FORMER Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano says he has “never heard of” a foreign election observer mission criticising a sovereign country’s legislative framework during polls observation.
He was speaking after a briefing with President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare yesterday.
Head of the SADC Electoral Observer Mission (SEOM) Dr Nevers Mumba on Friday presented a preliminary statement from the bloc, which has since been roundly condemned as biased since it went beyond the mission’s mandate.
In his statement, Dr Mumba — a former vice-president of Zambia under then-president Levi Mwanawasa — attacked the Judiciary, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and the amended Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.
“This did not happen in my country. I was not present in all elections in southern Africa . . . maybe it happened somewhere else (but), I never heard of it,” said President Chissano.
The former Mozambican leader, who is the high-level facilitator of the structured dialogue platform on Zimbabwe arrears clearance and debt resolution programme, said he had briefed President Mnangagwa on his observation of last week’s elections.
“I met the President today; I told him what people told me, which may sound like criticism; demanding for improvement of the system and I said all this now is for the forthcoming elections. The President took note of everything, he did not neglect anything. He said he will study this and see how this can be helpful for the improvement of our governance. He said so because I am the facilitator of the clearance of debt and arrears resolution. But on the governance side, we are talking a language that will facilitate this process.”
He also congratulated Zimbabweans for holding peaceful elections.
“As we were preparing for elections, we were praying for peace, tranquillity and order, and this we have seen . . . we have seen the order and patience of Zimbabweans. The other day we prayed for peace on the eve of the elections and this prevailed. Up to today, I have not heard of any problems, so I appeal that this continues forever.”
In a separate interview following the meeting, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said Dr Mumba’s preliminary findings were not final.
“This is just a preliminary report and we took it as an opinion of the head of mission and not the actual report by the entire observer mission. We hope that when they finally do the final report, it will reflect the manner in which elections were held: the very peaceful environment, the pre-election period and the peaceful election day.”
Despite Zimbabwe Electoral Commission encountering logistical challenges with delivery of ballot papers to a few wards in some provinces, he said, election day proceeded without much incident.
“If you were in Harare, you noticed that even though ballots were late, the people remained calm and we did not have any instances of violence. His Excellency, the President, intervened and made sure that everyone voted.”
Minister Ziyambi said Government expects Sadc to amend Dr Mumba’s statement before the final report is released. Sadc rules state that a preliminary report on an election is presented to the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation for review of accuracy and objectivity.
The Troika then discusses the preliminary report and makes recommendations for any changes by the election observer mission, which then revises the report in accordance with the Troika’s recommendations before the final report is published.
“We believe that when the final report is produced and presented to ZEC, they will take into consideration all the issues and that they will be very objective. It will be a report that indicates exactly what transpired without borrowing scripts from participants.”
Addressing the media on Friday, Minister Ziyambi hinted that some members of Dr Mumba’s mission had disowned the statement presented on Friday.
“We believe that it was the position of one person and not the entire delegation. I had the privilege of having conversations with some of the delegates — by the way, they requested to attend some of our rallies during the campaign — we had conversations with some of them, and their thinking is totally divorced from that of the head of mission. We will wait for the final report, which we hope the other members of the delegation will put the head of mission to task to say that let’s do this professionally without deviating from our mandate.”
Source: sundaymail.co.zw
I have said it before, I say it now. Dr Nervous Mumba doesn’t have it as a Leader. He lacks basic leadership qualities…he is a loose cannon. He lacks basic political understanding, Intellectual sobriety.
Don’t appoint someone to sensitive positions just because he is your bootliker…you will end up being embarrassed.
Ba Road of Shame the bottom line is, is there truth in what Dr. Mumba and team are saying? What has robbed Africa of progress is this unwillingness to be candid with one another.
For far too long, the Sadic election monitoring teams have been endorsing elections marred by malpractices, essentially encouraging dictators to continue abusing their people.
We all know that the elections in Zimbabwe were NOT free and Fair and they have been so for a long time. Same is the case with Uganda. My heart goes out to the people in these countries.
Dr. Mumba and his team should be applauded for their courage to tell the truth. Dr. Chisano is playing the same retrogressive politics of appeasing the reigning dictator at the expense of the ordinary citizen.
Very sad.
Conteary to what othersvwill say,those accusing Nevers Mumba are pipo who will always support the incumbent even when things are bad,like obsessed cadres.This kind of mentality explains why pipo in Africa remain in power after their official mandate expires and why most pipo in Africa are partisan, to earn a living.Was Nevers telling lies when he said conditions did not meet elections standard due to said discrepancies ?It is only criticizing leaders where it is necessary that may help leaders deliver .Because a leader gives me a job, favours does not make that leader credit.Judgement must be based on what the majority of the citizens are going through. Iam dissapointed that Chissano is in support of everything about ZANU PF. EX presidents of the Region must be seen to be promoting real democracy and advise leaders where necessary. SO all the election observers were a bunch of liars ,who hate Emmerson ?Is democracy for leaders and not for the pipo ?What differences are there in Zimbabwe between today ,under Emmerson and the time during Robert ?Is it good to have many Zimbabweans leaving their own country to trek down south all the time ? Isnt Zimbabwe a better place for Zimbabweans ?
Africa for u. The rotten ZANU-PF regime is out to try to cleanse itself from stealing yet another election. Why have observers if the mission cannot call it the way it is. Good job Nevers. Wish we had more of you and less of the corrupted Chissano like idiots. Africa would be better.