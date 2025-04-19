NEW APOSTOLIC CHURCH HOLDS NATIONAL MUSIC FESTIVAL IN CHOMA…as Chairman James Ndambo pays tribute to the founding fathers of the Church

NEW APOSTOLIC CHURCH HOLDS NATIONAL MUSIC FESTIVAL IN CHOMA



…as Chairman Ndambo pays tribute to the founding fathers of the Church



Choma… Saturday April 19, 2025 — Members of the New Apostolic Church gathered in Choma over the weekend for the much-anticipated National Music Festival, an event that brought together believers, church leaders, and choirs from across Zambia and neighboring countries.



Speaking during the ceremony in a recorded message under the theme: “What type, and in what health, of the New Apostolic Church are we preparing to hand over to the next generation?” Mr. James Ndambo, who served as the keynote speaker, expressed deep gratitude to the Church administration, the District Apostle, and visiting Apostles from both Zambia and neighboring sister churches in Malawi and Zimbabwe for their presence and participation.



The Chairman also took a moment to acknowledge, on behalf of his family, the recognition shown to his late parents, whose early contributions to the growth of the New Apostolic Church in the region, though modest, had left a lasting impact.



Reflecting on the Church’s long and rich history, he reminded attendees that the New Apostolic Church, as it is known today, marks its 162nd anniversary in 2025, having formally separated from the Catholic Apostolic Church in 1863 after a period of theological debate.



He explained that the origins of the faith date back even earlier, to 1832, when the Catholic Apostolic Church was established in England under the guidance of Edward Irving.



According to Mr. Ndambo, a crucial chapter in the Church’s history unfolded when a group of German Apostles, faced with disagreements about Christ’s return and the future of apostolic leadership, chose to separate, leading to what has since been recorded as the Schism of Hamburg — the event that officially marked the beginning of the New Apostolic Church.



Addressing the evolution of Church leadership, the Chairman highlighted that Apostles were initially appointed through prophecy, a practice that eventually gave way to a more structured system with the creation of the Chief Apostle office in the late 19th century.



This reform, he noted, helped maintain unity and order, setting the stage for the global expansion of the Church.



During his address, Mr. Ndambo paid tribute to the pioneers of the faith in Southern Africa, especially those who had introduced him to the Church during his childhood years in Mbabala village near Choma.



“From that point forward, the Church grew under the guidance of many faithful Chief Apostles, including Richard Fehr, who visited Choma and paid his respects at the grave of Apostle Arnold, Wilhelm and the current Chief Apostle, Jean-Luc Schneider,” Mr. Ndambo stated.



He recalled names of early local apostles and believers — including Apostle Arnold, Leonard Ndambo, and John Munkombwe Ndambo — whose efforts were instrumental in laying a firm foundation for the Church in the region.



“I reflect fondly on my early years in Mbabala, a village near Choma, where my introduction to the Church came through Apostle Arnold, Leonard Ndambo, and John Munkombwe Ndambo. These men, alongside others such as Daniel Munkombwe, Andrew Kazetu, Village Head Manjose, Dennis Maundu, the Mukuni family, Jeremiah Banda, Maxwell Banda, Gideon Mudenda, and Jonathan Mudenda, shaped the faith environment of my childhood.”



He further acknowledged the critical, though often quiet, roles played by women in nurturing and growing the Church community, offering heartfelt appreciation to many mothers and sisters for their enduring faith and spiritual mentorship.



“I pay tribute to Rachel Ndambo, Melissa Ndambo, Grace Tawila, Alice Mukonka, Mrs. Kazetu, Dorica Mukonka, Selina Ndambo, Margaret Monsanjo Munkombwe, and many others whose prayers and guidance molded young believers,” he said.



Mr. Ndambo went on to reflect on his experiences upon moving to Choma, where his spiritual journey was enriched by an even broader family of believers and leaders.



He took a moment to express gratitude to many of the national and regional Apostles and Bishops for their guidance and support, emphasizing that their sacrifices and devotion had helped shape his life and the lives of many others.



“Upon moving to Choma, my journey was enriched by a wider family of believers — men such as Nason Mwale, Jeremiah Nasilele, Moses Yasuntwe, Moses Kaila, Anderson Katiba, Josias Kayawe, John Musuku, Joya Musyamba, Mukumuwa, and Amos Kantini.



“As I grew, I came to recognize and appreciate the tireless service of the national and regional leadership, including:



Apostles Njamba, Siyanga, Mbeya, Mbano, Mfuni, Ndandula, Soko, Nsamba, Lubasi, Katundu, Mshekwa, Teri Nyambe, Seulu, Mikandu, Mwamba, Makukula, Maimbolwa, Mwape, Mchimba, Mweetwa, and Bishop Mchimba.”



In a touching personal note, Mr. Ndambo shared stories of individual kindnesses shown to him by fellow believers, including how Apostle Zamba’s concern for his health during a meeting abroad had left a lasting impression, and how Apostle Mutimba had once selflessly ensured his transportation to work in the early hours of the morning.



Concluding his address, Mr. Ndambo invited the congregation to join him in singing “Standing on the Promises of God”, stating that it was the faith, guidance, and love of both past and present believers that had sustained him through life.



He closed by encouraging the Church community to reflect deeply on the legacy they will leave behind for the next generation, emphasizing the importance of preserving the Church’s health and unity for years to come.