NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT TAKES DECISIVE ACTION TO REVAMP UNZA INFRASTRUCTURE AFTER TOUR





June 17, 2025



Lusaka – The New Dawn Government has taken a bold step toward revamping the University of Zambia (UNZA) by reaffirming its commitment to resolving the institution’s deteriorating infrastructure and critical accommodation crisis.





This morning, Minister of Education Mr. Douglas Siakalima and Minister of Local Government Mr. Gift Simunza Sialubalo conducted a comprehensive site visit of the institution’s key facilities.





The tour included old residence hostels, car parks, the School of Education’s ablution and teaching facilities, the University Library’s special collections, the School of Natural and Applied Sciences’ laboratories, and the incomplete Cojour hostels, among others.





The ministers acknowledged the challenges and pledged to escalate the matter to Cabinet.



“UNZA has produced four presidents; it deserves better,” said Mr. Sialubalo. “Seeing is believing. We have seen, and we have taken note.”





Mr. Siakalima emphasized the urgency of restoring laboratory facilities. “That’s where engineers are born. We must start correcting this legacy problem now,” he said. He added, “More hostels must be built as soon as possible to meet the growing student population.”





UNZA Resident Engineer Kelvin Zulu highlighted critical issues such as poor lighting, leaking roofs, and broken water systems.



“The incomplete Cojour hostels have stood idle for years. Completing them will ease the current bed space crisis,” he noted.





UNZA Student President Dickson Mutambo, together with Ridgeway campus leadership, expressed gratitude for the ministerial visit, emphasizing that accommodation remains the most pressing concern.





“We face the same problems across both campuses,” said Mutambo.



Meanwhile, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Professor Hambaba Jimaima, appreciated the visit, stating, “Your presence shows commitment to higher education.”



(C) THE FALCON