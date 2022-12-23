NEW DAWN MUST ACCEPT PF INVESTMENT MADE IN THE ENERGY SECTOR- FORMER PF SG MWILA.

FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says the new dawn administration has been able to brag about almost ending load shedding because of PF’s investments in the energy sector.

And Mwila has appealed to his party members to elect a credible, “clean” leader, who has new ideas.

Commenting on President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent remarks that his government would have invested a huge portion of China’s debt in the energy sector, Mwila cited the hydropower project in Kafue as one of PF’s investments in the energy sector.

“We borrowed the money to work on the roads and also to work on the energy sector. That’s why when they came, they started boasting that they will finish load shedding, they are forgetting that load shedding was almost finished. We made investments in the energy sector like the one in Kafue, that’s why we almost finished load shedding. But because they have no plans, they started selling power to Congo and South Africa, that’s why we are having load shedding. So they can’t boast, President Hakainde Hichilema hasn’t done anything and I can tell you that under his regime, they will never work on any roads because they have no money. All those projects that they are commissioning are our projects, he must be ashamed,” he said.

Mwila said President Hichilema should acknowledge PF’s works because he had been commissioning projects done by the former ruling party.

“It’s now one year and some months and he has not worked on anything. What has he worked on? Which school, which hospital? Nothing! He is very good at talking, that’s why he is a one-term president. You can see they are in disarray, they are disorganised, they don’t know what they are doing. Look at the way they have performed this year in the agriculture sector, there will be no food next year because they failed to deliver the fertiliser on time. Even the fertiliser that they delivered was in small quantity. People were fighting for the medas. Unless his people are not on the ground to tell him the truth, but I can tell you that his popularity has honestly [gone] down drastically,” he said.

“They have not done anything, they should tell the Zambian people what they have done, not what we have done as PF. He has been commissioning our projects and he can’t even acknowledge what PF did. It’s easy to talk than work, he thought governing was an easy thing when it’s difficult. So he has failed to lead.”

And Mwila appealed to his party members to elect a credible leader.

“He knows that PF is a threat that’s why he and all his ministers are talking about PF because he knows that it is the only political party that can remove him. And PF is very serious about that to ensure that he is a one-term president. When we have a president, you will see the difference. And that’s why I’m appealing to all party members to ensure that we elect the president of the party who has credibility, not someone that will fail the party at the last minute. We need someone who is reliable, someone who is clean, not someone that they will point at that he’s corrupt, no. We need someone who you can trust that even at the last minute, he will not defect. He will not join any political party, he will stick with PF, that’s the president that we need, that is the appeal,” he said.

Mwila further urged his party members not to allow the same faces to take over the leadership of the party.

“UPND is not there, so the Zambian people are waiting for us to reorganise ourselves and rebranding. When we talk about rebranding, rebranding means we do something that is different, something that you have never done. PF should not allow the same people to take over the leadership of the party and I mean the president. When we lost power, president Edgar Lungu, myself, Mr Mukupa and Inonge, we stepped aside. Why? We want other people to take over. So we are not going to accept to have the same people going round, people that destroyed the party, went and told the Zambian people that we are thieves and Zambian people believed that we are thieves. And now they come back, they want to lead the party, the party should not accept. Let’s have new people, new ideas, a president who has new ideas, not the same people,” said Mwila.

(Credit: News Diggers)